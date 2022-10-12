WOM Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $6.23 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.36 million and approximately $6.23 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WOM Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0507 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,315.58 or 0.27719468 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010826 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000071 BTC.

WOM Protocol Token Profile

WOM Protocol was first traded on May 11th, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @wom_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOM Protocol (WOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. WOM Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 105,657,976 in circulation. The last known price of WOM Protocol is 0.05139107 USD and is up 13.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $7,865,143.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://womprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

