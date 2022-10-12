WOWswap (WOW) Trading Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

WOWswap (WOW) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 12th. In the last week, WOWswap has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. WOWswap has a market cap of $139,250.90 and $3,099.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOWswap token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap is a token. It was first traded on February 4th, 2021. WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 719,988 tokens. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @wowswap_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WOWswap is wowswap-io.medium.com. WOWswap’s official website is wowswap.io.

Buying and Selling WOWswap

According to CryptoCompare, “WOWswap (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOWswap has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 719,987.60856738 in circulation. The last known price of WOWswap is 0.18739853 USD and is up 1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,747.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wowswap.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

