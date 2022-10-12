Xion Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $57,600.82 (XGT)

Xion Finance (XGT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 11th. In the last week, Xion Finance has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. Xion Finance has a market capitalization of $57,600.82 and $203.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xion Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Xion Finance Profile

Xion Finance’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2021. Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 tokens. Xion Finance’s official website is xion.finance. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xionfinance.

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance (XGT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Xion Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 9,960,845 in circulation. The last known price of Xion Finance is 0.00575789 USD and is down -6.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $706.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xion.finance.”

