YAM V2 Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week (YAMV2)

YAM V2 (YAMV2) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. Over the last week, YAM V2 has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One YAM V2 token can currently be purchased for $3.91 or 0.00020466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM V2 has a market capitalization of $14.57 million and $4.00 worth of YAM V2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10743142 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAM V2 Profile

YAM V2 launched on August 20th, 2020. YAM V2’s total supply is 25,499 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,726,411 tokens. YAM V2’s official Twitter account is @yamfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YAM V2’s official website is yam.finance. The Reddit community for YAM V2 is https://reddit.com/r/none and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling YAM V2

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM V2 (YAMV2) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. YAM V2 has a current supply of 0. The last known price of YAM V2 is 3.90729002 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://yam.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM V2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

