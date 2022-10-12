Yellow Road (ROAD) Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week

Yellow Road (ROAD) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Yellow Road has a total market capitalization of $43,505.94 and approximately $113.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yellow Road token can currently be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,315.86 or 0.27713011 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s genesis date was April 10th, 2021. Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 tokens. Yellow Road’s official website is yellowroad.app. Yellow Road’s official message board is yellowroadapp.medium.com. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @yellowroad__ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Yellow Road Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yellow Road (ROAD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Yellow Road has a current supply of 9,505,142 with 3,033,586.749 in circulation. The last known price of Yellow Road is 0.01425612 USD and is up 12.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $70.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yellowroad.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yellow Road should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yellow Road using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

