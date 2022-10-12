Yieldly Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (YLDY)

Yieldly (YLDY) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Yieldly has a total market capitalization of $713,900.77 and approximately $13,335.00 worth of Yieldly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yieldly token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Yieldly has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00051807 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10739231 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Yieldly Profile

Yieldly was first traded on May 20th, 2021. Yieldly’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,557,205,606 tokens. Yieldly’s official website is yieldly.finance. Yieldly’s official message board is yieldly.finance/blog. Yieldly’s official Twitter account is @yieldlyfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Yieldly

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldly (YLDY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Yieldly has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Yieldly is 0.00028074 USD and is up 8.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $16,655.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yieldly.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yieldly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yieldly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yieldly using one of the exchanges listed above.

