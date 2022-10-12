Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) and Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT) Critical Review

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) and Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.0% of Zeta Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Rubicon Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 46.6% of Zeta Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Zeta Global and Rubicon Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zeta Global 0 2 3 0 2.60 Rubicon Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Zeta Global presently has a consensus price target of $11.70, suggesting a potential upside of 67.62%. Rubicon Technologies has a consensus price target of $8.33, suggesting a potential upside of 556.17%. Given Rubicon Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rubicon Technologies is more favorable than Zeta Global.

This table compares Zeta Global and Rubicon Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zeta Global $458.34 million 3.09 -$249.56 million ($2.05) -3.40 Rubicon Technologies N/A N/A -$920,000.00 N/A N/A

Rubicon Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zeta Global.

Profitability

This table compares Zeta Global and Rubicon Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zeta Global -56.14% -319.87% -71.31% Rubicon Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Rubicon Technologies beats Zeta Global on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent. It also offers various types of product suites, such as opportunity explorer, and CDP+, which helps in consolidating multiple databases and internal and external data feeds and organize data based on needs and performance metrics. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Rubicon Technologies

Rubicon Technologies, Inc., a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. It offers solutions for waste generators, haulers and recyclers, cities, and fleets. The company provides consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions. Its consultation and management services include planning, consolidation of billing and administration, cost savings analyses, and vendor performance monitoring and management. The company also offers logistics services; and markets and resells recyclable commodities. Rubicon Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

