Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Short Interest Update

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Zhongsheng Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS ZSHGY traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649. Zhongsheng Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.29 and a fifty-two week high of $93.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.12.

About Zhongsheng Group

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan.

