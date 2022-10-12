Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Short Interest Update

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Zhongsheng Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS ZSHGY traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649. Zhongsheng Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.29 and a fifty-two week high of $93.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.12.
About Zhongsheng Group
