Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Stock Price Down 1%

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.71. Approximately 90,139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 351,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Zynex alerts:

Zynex Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $335.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.42 million. Zynex had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 27.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYXI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynex by 1,213.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Zynex by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Zynex by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynex in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Zynex in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.