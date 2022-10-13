18,097 Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,097 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Twitter to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Twitter to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on Twitter in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.28.

Twitter stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,932,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of -250.85 and a beta of 0.54. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $68.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.08.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $556,424.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,788 shares in the company, valued at $17,515,998.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,651.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $556,424.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 343,788 shares in the company, valued at $17,515,998.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,799 shares of company stock worth $1,381,762 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

