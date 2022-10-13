Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,873 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 7,098 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $2,290,723,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 240.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,052,143 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $716,332,000 after buying an additional 4,276,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,303,283,000 after buying an additional 2,836,966 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $582,924,000 after buying an additional 2,235,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,906,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,177 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.67. The company had a trading volume of 111,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,644,856. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $96.67 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $178.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.82.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.84.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.