Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,359 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 0.9% of Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Bode LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 22.5% in the second quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $405,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $1,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.25. The stock had a trading volume of 74,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,644,856. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.82. The firm has a market cap of $173.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $96.67 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

