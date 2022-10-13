Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO) Short Interest Update

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, an increase of 645.1% from the September 15th total of 10,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 163,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

ACRO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,517. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 679,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 413,757 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 1,304.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 420,999 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 92,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 12,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $9,710,000. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the infrastructure, infrastructure services, and related sectors in North America.

