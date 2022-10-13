Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.41

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.41 and last traded at $26.34, with a volume of 75695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amerant Bancorp to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Amerant Bancorp Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $889.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $71.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.20 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gerald P. Plush bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,811.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 34.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after buying an additional 178,928 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 25.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after buying an additional 65,122 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 45.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after buying an additional 84,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,778,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

