Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Boosts Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 38.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $200.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,754. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $449.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.71 and its 200-day moving average is $230.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.33.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

