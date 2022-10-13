Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Boosts Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.32.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $646,704.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,436,405.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:APTV traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.79. 50,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,117. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.99. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $180.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.40). Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

