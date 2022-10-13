Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Cuts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.6% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,107,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after buying an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Mastercard by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,394 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 35,248.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $640,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.54.

Insider Activity

Mastercard Trading Up 3.3 %

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $9.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $292.79. 145,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,208,680. The business has a 50 day moving average of $323.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.69 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

