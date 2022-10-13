Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Increases Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,373 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $7,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 16.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,469 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 327.0% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,345,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,212,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 62.5% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,571,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,331 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,568,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,383,000 after purchasing an additional 920,154 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Match Group to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Match Group to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.32.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTCH traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.57. The stock had a trading volume of 164,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,499. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.80 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 140.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.72 and its 200 day moving average is $71.66.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

