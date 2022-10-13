Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Increases Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. American National Bank increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $314.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.28.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EL traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.17. 86,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,003. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.20. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.66 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

