Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Lowers Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. cut its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,766 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMS. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

CMS Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded up $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $54.63. The company had a trading volume of 104,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,108. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.55. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 32.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.44%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

