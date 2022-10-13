Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 7,945 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,945 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.31.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Trading Up 4.1 %

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $9.64 on Thursday, hitting $246.70. 229,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,876. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.99. The stock has a market cap of $181.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

