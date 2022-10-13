Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Trims Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,022 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Waste Management by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 175,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after acquiring an additional 50,086 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,523,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,332,000 after purchasing an additional 37,911 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,942,000 after buying an additional 19,853 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.12. The stock had a trading volume of 44,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,398. The company has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.66. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

