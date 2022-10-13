ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.53

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 1360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMSSY shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ams-OSRAM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ams-OSRAM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.77.
ams-OSRAM Trading Down 10.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81.
About ams-OSRAM
ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.
Further Reading
