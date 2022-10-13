Analyzing EQT (NYSE:EQT) and Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN)

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) and Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

EQT has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viking Energy Group has a beta of -1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 244% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for EQT and Viking Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT 0 1 17 0 2.94 Viking Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

EQT currently has a consensus price target of $56.63, indicating a potential upside of 27.62%. Given EQT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EQT is more favorable than Viking Energy Group.

This table compares EQT and Viking Energy Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT $3.06 billion 5.35 -$1.16 billion ($2.72) -16.31 Viking Energy Group $37.99 million 0.91 -$14.49 million N/A N/A

Viking Energy Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EQT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.6% of EQT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of EQT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Viking Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EQT and Viking Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT N/A 9.80% 3.92% Viking Energy Group 3.86% 4.95% 1.04%

Summary

EQT beats Viking Energy Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, Bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity. The company also engages in developing, patent pending, electric transmission, and distribution of open conductor detection systems to detect a break in a transmission line, distribution line, or coupling failure. The company owns oil and gas leases in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc. and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc. in March 2017. Viking Energy Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

