AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Down 5%

Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) dropped 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.43 and last traded at $13.66. Approximately 13,848 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 330,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

ANGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

The company has a market cap of $578.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,565.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 450,407 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,822 shares in the company, valued at $534,565.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

