Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Research analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Anika Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIK traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.12. 59,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,437. The firm has a market cap of $366.75 million, a P/E ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 0.89. Anika Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $45.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Anika Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ANIK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $39.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANIK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 385,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 37,840 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 202,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 69,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

