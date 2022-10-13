Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.54-$1.78 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.67 billion. Applied Materials also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.54-1.78 EPS.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.66. The stock had a trading volume of 511,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,988,128. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $74.97 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.70.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Applied Materials from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,371,346 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $576,144,000 after purchasing an additional 29,435 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,779,943 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $498,195,000 after buying an additional 465,323 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after buying an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Applied Materials by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 608,558 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $80,208,000 after buying an additional 181,954 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.