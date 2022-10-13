Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Trading Up 6.5%

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) shares were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.01 and last traded at $27.84. Approximately 9,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 700,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCUS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.93). The business had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $333,151.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 27.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 10.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

