Ashford Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ashford Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,488 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 12.2% of Ashford Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ashford Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $34,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.54. 188,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,592,868. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.05 and its 200-day moving average is $202.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $178.52 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

