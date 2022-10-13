Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 46,146 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 850,327 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 46,146 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $92,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $99.60. The company had a trading volume of 80,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,644,856. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.82. The company has a market cap of $174.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $96.67 and a 52-week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

