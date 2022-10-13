Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.36

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.46, with a volume of 2036731 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.58.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACB. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis to C$4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen upped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.53.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.56. The stock has a market cap of C$453.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.69.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, Caribbeans, South America, and Israel; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States (U.S.) market.

