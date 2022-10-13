Avitas Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

KO traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,581,915. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

