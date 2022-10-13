Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 29.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,295 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $1.81 on Thursday, reaching $31.67. 3,477,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,532,272. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average is $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.84.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.