BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) Plans Dividend of $0.06

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from BioPharma Credit’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BioPharma Credit Stock Up 3.4 %
BPCR traded up GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 0.94 ($0.01). 10,714,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,130. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.97. BioPharma Credit has a 52-week low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.05 ($0.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £12.83 million and a PE ratio of 11.75.
BioPharma Credit Company Profile
