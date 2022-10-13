BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) Plans Dividend of $0.06

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from BioPharma Credit’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BioPharma Credit Stock Up 3.4 %

BPCR traded up GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 0.94 ($0.01). 10,714,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,130. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.97. BioPharma Credit has a 52-week low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.05 ($0.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £12.83 million and a PE ratio of 11.75.

BioPharma Credit Company Profile

Featured Articles

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

