Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading 27.1% Lower This Week

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $2.65 million and $6.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00264230 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00094088 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00064774 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001205 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate BTCP through the process of mining. Bitcoin Private has a current supply of 22,815,307 with 4,785,761 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Private is 0.66224259 USD and is up 23.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $11.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://btcprivate.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.