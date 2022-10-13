Bitcoin SV Reaches Market Capitalization of $969.28 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 13th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $969.28 million and approximately $147.35 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for $50.49 or 0.00260639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,373.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.45 or 0.00564962 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00050854 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,195,908 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate BSV through the process of mining. Bitcoin SV has a current supply of 19,195,120.39423905. The last known price of Bitcoin SV is 49.21340089 USD and is up 2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 181 active market(s) with $92,326,494.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoinsv.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

