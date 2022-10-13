Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.27

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.27 and last traded at C$1.33, with a volume of 431526 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.41.

Bitfarms Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.76. The firm has a market cap of C$284.75 million and a P/E ratio of 6.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bitfarms

In other Bitfarms news, Director Emiliano Joel Grodzki sold 398,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.39, for a total transaction of C$554,191.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,698,443 shares in the company, valued at C$10,703,622.61.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

