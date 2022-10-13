BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.81

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.81 and last traded at C$5.87, with a volume of 1404124 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$9.60 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion and a PE ratio of -14.44.

BlackBerry ( TSE:BB Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$216.57 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.2203833 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.62, for a total value of C$54,559.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,686,073.99.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

