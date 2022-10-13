Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1225 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.85. 22,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,479. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.56. The stock has a market cap of $241.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blue Ridge Bankshares had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $34.28 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 603.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 46.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

