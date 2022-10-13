Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Trading Down 5.5%

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.15 and last traded at $52.15. Approximately 17,342 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 570,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BPMC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.06.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.33. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.89%. The company had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.86) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $700,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,839,837.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,977 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,125. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 717.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading

