Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $98.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) has been given a $98.00 target price by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 25.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.59.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.40. 7,718,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,245,211. Boeing has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94. The company has a market capitalization of $78.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.49.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boeing will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $971,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,526,000. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

