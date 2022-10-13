Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.47

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 27600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Bonterra Resources Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.64 million and a P/E ratio of -1.38.

Get Bonterra Resources alerts:

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Bonterra Resources

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

In other Bonterra Resources news, Director Marc-André Pelletier bought 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.77 per share, with a total value of C$25,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$385,000. Insiders acquired a total of 123,650 shares of company stock valued at $86,752 over the last three months.

(Get Rating)

Bonterra Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.