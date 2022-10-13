Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,623.01

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1,623.01 and last traded at $1,623.01, with a volume of 11987 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,671.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Booking to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,514.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,878.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1,995.56.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

