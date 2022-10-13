Callahan Advisors LLC Has $8.68 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $918,234,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $406,514,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Accenture by 8,042.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 927,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $312,713,000 after acquiring an additional 915,910 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.26.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $6.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $256.62. 54,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,346. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $286.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.98. The stock has a market cap of $162.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $249.93 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

