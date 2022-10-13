Canadian Banc (TSE:BK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.13

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$12.13 and last traded at C$12.34, with a volume of 67772 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.70.

Canadian Banc Stock Up 2.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$161.62 million and a P/E ratio of 12.66.

Get Canadian Banc alerts:

Canadian Banc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1656 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Canadian Banc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Canadian Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 179.88%.

About Canadian Banc

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.