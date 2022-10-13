Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Cut by Cross Staff Investments Inc

Cross Staff Investments Inc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 1.4% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Caterpillar by 786.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded up $2.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $182.39. 114,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,102,488. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $237.90. The stock has a market cap of $96.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

