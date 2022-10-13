CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $151.84

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $151.84 and last traded at $151.99, with a volume of 48697 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

CDW Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. CDW’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,985,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at about $100,345,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 17,911.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 313,987 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Further Reading

