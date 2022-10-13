Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 0.7% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 234,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $2,724,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 665,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,750,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,520,000 after buying an additional 222,377 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Citigroup Trading Up 5.4 %

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of C traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,975,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average is $49.44. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The firm has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.