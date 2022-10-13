Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $59.40

Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 59.40 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 60.40 ($0.73), with a volume of 2170821 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.50 ($0.73).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Civitas Social Housing to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 125 ($1.51) to GBX 85 ($1.03) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

The firm has a market cap of £367.17 million and a P/E ratio of 842.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 73.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a GBX 1.43 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Civitas Social Housing’s previous dividend of $1.39. Civitas Social Housing’s payout ratio is 78.75%.

In related news, insider Michael Wrobel purchased 79,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £59,551.50 ($71,956.86).

Civitas Social Housing PLC is the first real estate investment trust dedicated to investing exclusively into existing portfolios of built social homes in England and Wales. The Company achieved admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016, raising £350 million in an oversubscribed IPO.

