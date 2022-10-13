Client First Capital LLC Sells 1,197 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Client First Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.7% of Client First Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $752,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,127,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,405,000 after purchasing an additional 61,368 shares during the period.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
BATS:IEFA traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,149,941 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.71 and a 200-day moving average of $61.26. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.
